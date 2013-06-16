Miss USA 2013: Which State Are You Rooting For?

Who’s going to be the next pageant princess? We’ll find out tonight when Miss USA Nana Meriwether of Maryland passes down her crown to one of the 51 women competing for the Miss USA 2013 title. The pageant will take place live from Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, hosted by E!'s Giuliana Rancic and Nick Jonas, who is extra pumped for his gig. "I am single at the moment, so I'm obviously very excited for this show," he told Rancic in a media conference call. Judges include fashion designer Betsey Johnson, Christina Milian, Wendie Malick, and reality star NeNe Leakes. Each contestant will be judged in the swimsuit, evening gown, and interview categories. Tune in at 9 p.m. EST on NBC to watch, and tell us which state you are rooting for in the comments below.

