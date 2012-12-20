Miss Universe 2012: Miss USA Olivia Culpo Wins the Crown!

Miss USA scored a win for the red, white, and blue at the annual Miss Universe pageant last night! Twenty-year-old Rhode Island native Olivia Culpo beat out 88 other contestants to take home the most prized crown in the cosmos—the first Miss USA to do so in 15 years—during an ultra-glitzy Las Vegas affair co-hosted by Giuliana Rancic and Andy Cohen. Not only did she win the tiara, Culpo also won herself a luxury apartment and a scholarship, as well as $84,000 of additional prizes. "What an honor! This night was a dream come true. Thank you everyone for your support tonight!! USA finally did it!" Culpo Tweeted at the competition's close. Culpo looked stunning as she accepted her new crown, walking across the stage in a velvet Georges Hobeika Couture gown from the fall 2012 collection. Congrats, Olivia, and USA!

Plus, who made the top five? Click through the gallery to see who placed, and what they wore!