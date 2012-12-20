Miss Universe 2012 Hairstyles: Bouncy Blowouts Won Big

Goodbye stiff updos, hello bouncy waves! While many pageant contenders opt for prom-esque chignons, the ladies of the Miss Universe competition last night broke the tradition with soft, voluminous blowouts. The styles worn by Gabriela Markus (Miss Brazil), Renee Ayris (Miss Australia), Agnes Konkoly (Miss Hungary), winner Olivia Culpo (Miss USA), and Melinda Bam (Miss South Africa) were among our favorites, and we like how the carefree styles allowed their glamorous ensembles to take center stage. Culpo later swept her hair into an oversized bun before taking the crown, but the soft curls and sexy volume of these looks certainly warrant a tiara and sash. Want to try the winning hairstyle on yourself? Click through our gallery to see our tips!

