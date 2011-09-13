Miss Universe 2011: See the Winner and Top 5 Contestants' Evening Looks!

Congratulations, Miss Angola! Leila Lopes of the African country Angola beat out 88 other beauty queens for the ultimate title of Miss Universe last night. The 25-year-old ran on the platform of AIDS awareness, and won over the hearts of the audience with her answer to the final interview question about what on her body she would change. "I wouldn't change a thing," she said. "I consider myself a woman endowed with inner beauty." Miss Universe 2010 Ximena Navarrete crowned the new winner with the coveted tiara. Who also placed? Click through to see the top five contestants, and see the evening gowns that shot them to the top of the ranks.

