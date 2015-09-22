The 5 Style Commandments Miss Piggy Swears By

Miss Piggy might have had a rough summer, but you can't keep the notorious P.I.G. down. After a messy split with her longtime love Kermit the Frog, she is back and looking better than ever on the new show The Muppets (premiering tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC).

To celebrate her return to the small screen and her delightfully playful fashion sense, we are throwing back to our shoot with the star from the November 2011 issue of InStyle. As she hammed it up in front of our cameras, wearing custom designs like a feathered Jason Wu LBD and Giles & Brother statement jewels (above and below), leopard-print Brian Atwood platforms, and two-tone Opening Ceremony dress (at bottom), the blonde beauty counted down her top five style commandments and we took notes!

Dan Forbes / Trunk Archive

1. "Style is about expressing your inner self, capturing ethos, and most importantly, spending someone else's money."

2. "Being stylish means constantly maintaining your image, updating your look, and destroying old photos that show you with big hair and wearing spandex."

Dan Forbes / Trunk Archive

3. "Always, always dress for yourself. Otherwise, it gets way too crowded in the dressing room."

4. "Clothes are like your friends: They should always complement your appearance."

5. "Beauty is all about loving who you are. And if you have problems with that, may I suggest that you try loving who I am?"

Dan Forbes / Trunk Archive

