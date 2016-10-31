Miss Piggy Just Landed a Starring Role in the Coolest Fashion Campaign

Miss Piggy is many things: America's most beloved diva, a supermodel, an actress, a best-selling author. And now, the sassiest muppet has landed herself a new gig—as muse to Kate Spade New York's chief creative officer Deborah Lloyd with a starring role in the brand's holiday campaign (alongside Jourdan Dunn and Catherine Baba), a cameo in the latest "Miss Adventure" series (out in December), and a fashion collection that she can call her own.

"I feel like Miss Piggy is perfect for us," Lloyd says. "She really represents the definition of an interesting, strong, independent, mesmerizing, tantalizing, fabulous woman. She was the perfect girl to represent us for holiday, and her favorite color is pink. She the quintessential fashionista."

In true Miss Piggy fashion, her capsule collection comprises a sweater, along with an assortment of accessories, including a clutch, keychain, scripted necklace, and studs—all pink, all cheekily stamped with her catchphrase "who, moi?" and all with plenty of sparkle. On top of that, this marks the launch of the brand's new personalization "give it a twist" program, in which consumers can customize accessories with initials, stickers, and patches, available in stores and katespade.com.

“I’m experiencing a new freedom these days, taking chances, making decisions and, of course, inspiring all women to be like moi!" says Miss Piggy. "With kate spade new york, I can make an exciting lifestyle statement and a bold fashion statement at the same time! Trés fabuleux, n’est ce pas?”

The Disney Miss Piggy Collection by Kate Spade New York isn't available until Dec. 1, but in the meantime, scroll through for a look at the rest of the campaign.

