Gia Mantegna served as Miss Golden Globe at last night's Golden Globes ceremony, which meant that she was on stage wrangling the winners and handing out trophies. The 20-year-old actress, and daughter of Joe Mantegna, chose three looks for the occasion, all styled by Taylor Jacobson. Click through the gallery to see Gia Mantegna's choices.

