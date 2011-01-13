Miss Golden Globe Gia Mantegna's Dress Search

Here's a dilemma a lot of us would love to have: Gia Mantegna needs to select three dresses for her spin as Miss Golden Globe at Sunday's awards ceremony and another four for events leading up to the big day. Which designers will the 20-year-old actress choose for her seven looks? Watch the video after the jump to get a preview of Mantegna in a fitting with her stylist, former Rachel Zoe assistant Taylor Jacobson. And tune in to the Golden Globes this Sunday to see which dresses made the cut!

