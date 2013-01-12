Miss America 2013: Watch The Pageant Tonight!

When it comes to pageantry, nothing and no one beats Miss America. The annual competition to judge who will take home the top tiara happens tonight at 9/8 c on ABC. Last year, Miss Wisconsin (aka Laura Kaeppeler) won it all, taking home $50,000 for her education and earning herself the privilege of touring country this past year—and tonight she will crown the new Miss America. This year's show, airing live from the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, is sure to be an evening filled with glitz and glam! Tune in tonight!

Plus, see last year's top 5 contestants!

