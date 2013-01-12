Miss America 2013: Watch The Pageant Tonight!

Retna Digital
Meghan Blalock
Jan 12, 2013 @ 3:00 pm

When it comes to pageantry, nothing and no one beats Miss America. The annual competition to judge who will take home the top tiara happens tonight at 9/8 c on ABC. Last year, Miss Wisconsin (aka Laura Kaeppeler) won it all, taking home $50,000 for her education and earning herself the privilege of touring country this past year—and tonight she will crown the new Miss America. This year's show, airing live from the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, is sure to be an evening filled with glitz and glam! Tune in tonight!

Plus, see last year's top 5 contestants!

MORE:Miss Universe 2012A Couture Gown for Miss UniverseLadies in Tiaras: Movie Princesses

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!