Miss America 2013: Meet Miss New York, Mallory Hytes Hagan!

There she is, Miss America! At last night's pageant, Mallory Hytes Hagan, 23-year-old from Brooklyn, took home the top tiara in the land. She tap-danced to James Brown's "Get Up Off That Thing" for the talent portion of the competition, and answered a question about whether or not grade schools should have armed guards at the doors by saying "we shouldn't be fighting violence with violence." She won a $50,000 scholarship and will own the crown for a year, during which time she will tour the nation. Congratulations, Mallory! See the rest of the top 5 by clicking through the gallery below!

