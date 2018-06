Who is the next Miss America? We'll find out tomorrow when the pageant airs live from Las Vegas on ABC at 9pm EST. This year's event marks the pageant's 90th anniversary, and judges include Joy Behar, Tony Dovolani of Dancing With the Stars, Marilu Henner and more. Miss Virginia Caressa Cameron took the crown last year (shown), while Miss California Kristy Cavinder was named first runner-up. Which state are you rooting for to win? Tell us in the comments!