Misha Nonoo to Have a Instagram Presentation Rather than a New York Fashion Week Show 

Designers are thinking about new ways to incorporate digital platforms into their fashion shows, and Misha Nonoo is leading the way.

Since the 29-year-old made her debut at New York Fashion Week during the fall 2011 season, her collections have been praised by many. And Nonoo has exciting plans in store for her newest designs: WWD reports that her brand's slot on the official New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2016 schedule shows that instead of a typical live presentation, the designer will debut her 2016 spring collection via Instagram.

Additional show details still remain top secret, but a spokesperson from the brand did confirm to WWD that they will present a "full collection" online. We'll just have to tune in at noon on Sept. 12 to see what surprises the label has in store.

RELATED: My Life in 10 Seconds: Designer Misha Nonoo