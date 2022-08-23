If there was any bad blood brewing between Mischa Barton and her fellow The O.C. co-stars, it all appears to be a thing of the past. Over the weekend, there was a mini reunion for the Coopers, including Barton, when she and castmates Tate Donovan and Melinda Clarke attended the Ep-ix & Chill convention in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Clarke posted a selfie of the three of them (little sister Kaitlyn Cooper, played by a young Shailene Woodley and then Willa Holland, apparently didn't get the memo) smiling for the camera to her Instagram feed, captioning the nostalgic shot with, "SO THIS HAPPENED! Cooper family reunion! Warmed my heart to see these two, @mischabarton and @t8dono, at @tripleellc in Charleston. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @dinehighcotton #theoc."

Dononvan commented, "So great to see you all y'all 😍," and Bartin got in on the action, too, adding, "Aww family photo 🤍🤍🤍 so good to catch up with you."

Fans may recall that back in 2021, when Clarke and O.C. star Rachel Bilson started their podcast, Welcome to the O.C., Bitches, Barton came forward with allegations that she was bullied on set. Clarke and Bilson addressed Barton's claims on the pod, with Clarke saying "We knew there was a lot of pressure on her but if it was really that bad of an experience, that's not right for any young person. Some of the comments were very perplexing to me. I don't know what the truth is about that. I do know that, yes, this was an enormous amount of pressure for her. And for everybody."

Bilson later invited Barton to the show to share her story "in hopes that Mischa would hear us talk about it and would be willing to come join us on the show so we could hear her entire perspective and what she is saying she experienced."

Clearly, Barton wasn't deterred from meeting up with her TV family — and they were joined by another CW cast: members of the Gossip Girl crew. Barton shared an image of the O.C. alums alongside Jessica Szohr and Chace Crawford, who also attended the convention.