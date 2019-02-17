Miranda Lambert Secretly Got Married to a NYPD Officer 

On Saturday evening, Miranda Lambert shared a bombshell of an announcement with fans — she's married and has been for quite some time.

In the same breath, Lambert revealed her new relationship with NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin and that the two got secretly married. “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!" the country singer wrote on Instagram.

“My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me,” she added, sharing two snapshots from the couple's wedding album.

Looking blissfully in love, it appears like Miranda has finally found her match. But her journey to the altar wasn't without its bumps.

After four years of marriage to Blake Shelton, the pair split in July 2015. Lambert went on to date singer Anderson East for more than two years, and most recently, Evan Felker, before announcing she was "happily single" in August.

Hats off to Miranda for never giving up on love!