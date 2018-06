It was a country music showdown in New York City! This morning, Miranda Lambert performed on ABC's Good Morning America in Central Park while Blake Shelton hit the stage at 30 Rock to serenade viewers at rival morning show Today. "They won't be watching u, thy will be watching me," Lambert teased her husband via Twitter. "Ok don't worry everyone will TiVo you!!!" Click through to see Jennifer Aniston, Emma Watson and more stars.