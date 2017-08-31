Miranda Lambert Has Rescued 70+ Dogs from Hurricane Harvey

Some of the animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey don't have to fear for very long, because Miranda Lambert is (very literally) coming to the rescue.

The country singer has already helped more than 70 dogs in the aftermath of the natural disaster, and she's not planning on stopping anytime soon. Lambert has sent the pups to a safe shelter in Oklahoma since the storm hit, and she's rolling back into Houston for another round.

"Thx to some amazing transportation volunteers, we sent over 70 pups to a shelter in OK today. Rigs now rolling into Houston for another load," she wrote on Twitter.

Thx to some amazing transportation volunteers, we sent over 70 pups to a shelter in OK today. Rigs now rolling into Houston for another load pic.twitter.com/XoQL4aJQ5I — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) August 30, 2017

When Lambert came across a new mother dog and her pups, she did the honorable thing and took them into her own home herself.

"My roommates tonight sure are cute! Mama and newborns that were born this morning. Im calling her Ashley after @ashleymonroemusic who just had a baby herself. @muttnationfoundation rescued 72 dogs today who are being transported to dry safe shelters across the country," she wrote on Instagram. "Thanks for yalls support. Stay tuned tomorrow and continue to pray."

Lambert's pet-focused philanthropy MuttNation Foundation has also mobilized thanks to instruction from the singer. On Instagram, the MuttNation Foundation posted photos of a line of vehicles meant to transport animals to safety.

"Our team is headed South! It was important to our AMAZING founder, @mirandalambert that we do our part for her home state! We are headed to Houston to give relief to municipal shelters," they wrote. "We will help transport any animals currently in shelters so that there is room for displaced animals from Hurricane Harvey! Plus any other support we can offer!!! You can help our efforts by donating! Link in bio! Friends, please #prayfortexas! #muttnationfoundation #ontheroadagain"

With rescuers like Lambert swooping in to help, it looks like these animals are in safe hands. There are still more to be done, though. If Lambert's actions have inspired you, click here to donate to the Red Cross to help Hurricane Harvey victims yourself.