Miranda Lambert Finally Breaks Her Silence on Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Relationship

It’s been nearly three years since the news of Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton’s separation, but the “Tin Man” singer is just now growing comfortable with discussing the divorce and her ex’s very public relationship with singer Gwen Stefani.

“I came into [manager] Marion [Kraft’s] office and said, ‘I’m not speaking to anyone until they hear this record,'” Lambert told HITS Daily Double about fielding press ahead of the launch of her first post-divorce album, The Weight of These Wings, in 2016.

Shortly after Lambert and Shelton announced their split in summer 2015, Stefani announced her separation from husband of 13 years Gavin Rossdale. Dating rumors surrounding the Voice judges began in October, and they officially confirmed their relationship in early November.

“It was going to be hell, and I’d already been through hell,” Lambert continued. “It was hell putting it on paper, putting my words on paper. So I didn’t want to rehash. I’d finally gotten to a place where I wasn’t sad anymore.”

After the album’s release, Lambert decided to revisit the idea of doing press and hopped on the phone for her first interview regarding the new work.

“I got on the phone for the first interview. First question was, ‘How do you feel about Gwen?’” Lambert shared. “I hung up. I told Marion, I just can’t do this. What was in the music was real, and I wanted people to get it from that. Take from it what they would. Then if I needed to talk, I would. But I haven’t really. Until now.”

Now that’s she’s opening up to the press, it seems Miranda, who recently split from longtime boyfriend Anderson East, is ready to go deeper than ever.

“I am who I am,” she told the site. “I am honest about being flawed. That’s all I can be, you know? I cuss. I drink. I get divorced and get my heart broken. I break hearts. I can’t do or be that anymore, or it’ll drive me crazy. I won’t be good anymore. I felt, maybe, a different kind of fear than any other record. It was really my life’s work and my life’s story. But there was also relief, I was thankful to let the music do what the music does—and to allow myself that.”