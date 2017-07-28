Miranda Lambert Didn't Want to Write a Breakup Record After Her Divorce From Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert is turning over a new leaf.

The country superstar finally broke her silence on the devastating aftermath she experienced after breaking it off with her former husband, Blake Shelton in 2015. "I won't take pain for granted anymore," the 33-year-old stated in a new interview with Billboard, where she talks about finding herself following the split with her partner of four years.

When news broke of the divorce, the newly single singer said she was ready to embrace both "the days where I can't even stand up and the days where I'm celebrating," and walked into the recording studio for her new album,The Weight of These Things, ready to write. "I just knew one thing: I didn't want a breakup record. I was like, 'Let's feel it all,'" she admitted, revealing that the emotional track took only five minutes to pen.

While healing with a breakup album was the farthest thing from her mind post-split, the hitmaker admitted that she learned a lot of hard lessons from the emotional time. "I'm more known for my fiery personality and my confidence, but that's not me all the time," the Texan songstress, who is currently dating fellow country musician Anderson East, revealed.

"I won't look at things ever again in the same light, because different things in your life bring you to a deeper level with yourself," she concluded. "I won't take pain for granted anymore."