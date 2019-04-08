Miranda Lambert Full-On Shaded Blake Shelton During Her ACM Awards Performance, and the Internet Is Shook

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton, country music's former "It" couple, have both moved on since divorcing more than three years ago. Blake is now famously in love with Gwen Stefani, while Miranda recently got remarried to a NYPD officer. So, at this point, you'd imagine that there's no love lost between them. Well, apparently that's not the case.

During her performance at the ACM Awards, Miranda full-on shaded her ex with a slight change of the lyrics to her song "Little Red Wagon."

In the single version, Lambert sings:

"Oh, you only love me for my big sun glasses / And my Tony Lomas / I live in Oklahoma / And I've got long, blonde hair / And I play guitar, and I go on the road / And I do all the shit you wanna do / And my dog does tricks / And I ain't about drama, ya'll / I love my apron / But I ain't your mama! / So guess what?"

But during last night's show, she subbed in the line, "I got the hell out of Oklahoma," which is particularly significant considering Blake is from there and that's where the pair lived during their marriage.

To pile on the drama, Blake and Gwen were both in the audience, making things extra awkward. Unfortunately, the cameramen weren't quick enough to catch their reactions to the lyric change, and it's probably for the best.

However, the internet was completely shook by Miranda savagely shading her ex on live television, taking to Twitter with their opinions on the matter.

The fact @mirandalambert actually said I got the hell out of Oklahoma 😂😂👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Kgxa2FpWk0 — Lindale Tx Ran Fan (@Ranfan1997) April 8, 2019

If @mirandalambert is over Blake why take that dig. Don't forget at one time he was your sun and moon and you sure did have huge success with a song he wrote. I guess people in Oklahoma shouldnt support you as well right. You just dissed the entire state. — Misty Carroll (@Mistybucketlist) April 8, 2019

You were amazing! And that shade blacked out the arena! pic.twitter.com/HOGesz2Th4 — beach bum (@AU_panda) April 8, 2019

This isn't the first time Miranda has taken a shot at Blake through her music. In October, the country star and her musical group Pistol Annies released the song "Got My Name Changed Back," and the lyrics appear to be a cheeky nod to her and Shelton's divorce. "I don't wanna be a Mrs. on paper no more, I got my name changed back," the song says, as Miranda heads to the DMV to make it official in the music video.

According to Miranda, her music is how she healed from the messy split, allowing her to rehash her feelings in her post-divorce album These Wings in 2016.

"I am who I am,” the songstress told HITS Daily Double about expressing herself through song. “I am honest about being flawed. That’s all I can be, you know? I cuss. I drink. I get divorced and get my heart broken. I break hearts. I can’t do or be that anymore, or it’ll drive me crazy. I won’t be good anymore. I felt, maybe, a different kind of fear than any other record. It was really my life’s work and my life’s story. But there was also relief, I was thankful to let the music do what the music does — and to allow myself that.”