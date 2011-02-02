Miranda Lambert and Taylor Swift Lead ACM Nominations

The nominations for the Academy of Country Music Awards were just released, and some of our favorite country music divas lead the race! Miranda Lambert earned the most noms, seven, including Entertainer of the Year, Song of the Year and Video of the Year. Taylor Swift received four nominations, including Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year for Speak Now. Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood joins top-earners Lambert and Swift as three of the nominees in the Female Vocalist of the Year category. Watch the ceremony, hosted by Reba McEntire and Blake Shelton, live from Las Vegas on CBS April 3rd. Who are you rooting for? Tell us in the comments!

