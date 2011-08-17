Miranda Kerr's Victoria's Secret Photos, Abercrombie's "Situation," and More!

1. Miranda Kerr shows off her post-baby shape for the new Victoria's Secret catalog. [HuffPo]

2. Abercrombie & Fitch offered Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino a deal to not wear the brand's clothes. [People]

3. See Jennifer Aniston, Ryan Gosling and more stars before they made their big break! [EW]

4. Jonathan Adler goes from collecting polos to designing them for the Lacoste Holiday Series. [Racked]

5. Drew Barrymore looks gorgeous in Neiman Marcus' Art of Fashion campaign. [ONTD]

6. Place your bids! Shania Twain is auctioning a pair of her high heels for charity. [CocoPerez]