It looks like Miranda Kerr has been taking our advice on how to travel in style to heart. The supermodel arrived at LAX airport looking comfortable yet chic in a long, flowy maxidress, white scarf (doubles as a blanket!) and oversize shades. Hours later she hit the ESPY's red carpet looking flawless in a white gown and Veronica Lake-inspired hairdo.

See more ways to travel like a star.

Add to Facebook Add to Twitter