Miranda Kerr hit the runway for Australian retailer David Jones this week, where she showcased her post-baby body in summer pieces by Collette Dinnigan, Ksubi, Camilla Franks, and more, including a sexy swimsuit by Jets (center). Kerr isn't the only Victoria's Secret angel to spread her wings lately—click through the gallery to see what the label's current stunners are doing beyond the lingerie.

