The Secret to Miranda Kerr's Killer Style? Wearing "Underwear That Makes Me Feel Confident"

Whether she's spending the day at Disneyland or hitting a red carpet, Miranda Kerr never disappoints in the style department. The Australian model rocks one killer outfit after another, leaving us to daydream about what her closet must look like on the reg. Kerr recently gave InStyle the scoop on her new holiday collection for Swarovski, and of course we had to find out her secret to maintaining a consistently #flawless fashion game.

"It's all about the little things," Kerr told InStyle. "I'm a very tactile person, so I like to wear clothes that feel good—that's more important to me than how they look." And Kerr's fashion philosophy affects way more than just the pieces that meet the eye. "When you feel good, that kind of energy resonates," she said. "So it doesn't matter if nobody is going to be seeing my underwear—I'll still wear underwear that makes me feel confident."

It's clear that Kerr has mastered the art of wearing lingerie (she was a Victoria's Secret model, after all), but she's also figured out the trick to styling her more visible garments. "I like layering things and mixing different fabrics—like denim and silk," she said. "Even in the summer, I'll do some lightweight layering." As always, we'll keep our eyes peeled for what she steps out in next.

