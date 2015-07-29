Miranda Kerr Shares Rare Photo With Son Flynn at Disneyland

Miranda Kerr is one amazing mom. The star treated her son Flynn, 4, to a special day at Disneyland this week, and shared the adorable photos to prove it.

"So much fun with my little angel," she wrote alongside a mommy-son snap from their trip to the theme park (below). In the 'gram, the model shows off her winning personal style in a summer-ready black ensemble, which she topped off with a Chanel backpack, chic straw hat, and oversize sunnies. Little Flynn—who is the spitting image of dad Orlando Bloom—sported a long-sleeve T-shirt and red baseball hat.

So much fun with my little angel ❤️ A photo posted by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jul 27, 2015 at 9:51pm PDT

Kerr also shared a couple of scenic snaps from the Happiest Place on Earth, one which she captioned: "Such a beautiful day today at #disneyland." Check them out below:

☀️❤️🌈🌸😍💋 A photo posted by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jul 27, 2015 at 9:55pm PDT

Such a beautiful day today at #disneyland ❤️ A photo posted by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jul 27, 2015 at 9:46pm PDT

PHOTOS: Celebrities Having Fun at Disneyland