Miranda Kerr, Lily Aldridge, and Martha Hunt Unite Against Bullying

In the past, supermodels were known to look good and say very little—but the new school of runway-strutting ladies are making sure their voices are heard loud and clear. After denim label Mother teamed up with the Kind Campaign, an organization that raises awareness about the negative effects of girl-against-girl bullying, Victoria's Secret Angels Miranda Kerr, Lily Aldridge, and Martha Hunt took to Instagram (at the bottom) to spread the word to their combined 10 million followers. The models were all seen posing in the "Play Nice" shirt, which benefits the non-profit, and they shared their thoughts on the heartbreaking problem.

Kerr smiled and formed her hands into a heart shape while wearing the philanthropic tee. Aldridge snapped a selfie, and reminded everyone how simple—but essential—the "Play Nice" message is. And in Hunt's picture she not only touched on bullying, but also how important it is to use your celebrity for a good cause. She explained, "We should use social media platforms to spread positivity for all of our girls. Let's bring each other up."

Head to Mother's website to show your support, and scroll down to see the models making a statement.

Spread love ❤️ Join @motherdenim & @kindcampaign and #playnice #nomorebullying A photo posted by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Aug 11, 2015 at 1:26pm PDT

How awesome would it be if everyone was nicer to one another ❤️ It's so simple but so important🙏🏼 #NoMoreBullying #PlayNice @kindcampaign 😘😘😘 A photo posted by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Aug 14, 2015 at 1:52pm PDT

