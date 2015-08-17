Miranda Kerr, Lily Aldridge, and Martha Hunt Unite Against Bullying

In the past, supermodels were known to look good and say very little—but the new school of runway-strutting ladies are making sure their voices are heard loud and clear. After denim label Mother teamed up with the Kind Campaign, an organization that raises awareness about the negative effects of girl-against-girl bullying, Victoria's Secret Angels Miranda Kerr, Lily Aldridge, and Martha Hunt took to Instagram (at the bottom) to spread the word to their combined 10 million followers. The models were all seen posing in the "Play Nice" shirt, which benefits the non-profit, and they shared their thoughts on the heartbreaking problem.
Kerr smiled and formed her hands into a heart shape while wearing the philanthropic tee. Aldridge snapped a selfie, and reminded everyone how simple—but essential—the "Play Nice" message is. And in Hunt's picture she not only touched on bullying, but also how important it is to use your celebrity for a good cause. She explained, "We should use social media platforms to spread positivity for all of our girls. Let's bring each other up."
Head to Mother's website to show your support, and scroll down to see the models making a statement.
Growing up is TOUGH. Bullying is a real problem, and a lot of it starts here. We should use social media platforms to spread positivity for all of our girls. Let's bring each other up☝️☝☝ I'm supporting @motherdenim and 20% of proceeds of these tees will shed light on girl-on-girl bullying's negative effects with the @kindcampaign 🙌👭🙌
