Miranda Kerr Is the Face of 7 For All Mankind's Steamy Fall Campaign

Bombshell alert—Miranda Kerr is the face of 7 For All Mankind’s fall/winter 2014 campaign. The Australian beauty stuns in the photos, which feature her lounging topless (for the most part) on a bed of fluffy white sheets. In one image she dons a black lace bra and is accompanied by male model Jon Kortajarena, only adding to the steaminess of the shoot.

Courtesy Photo

Clad solely in denim for majority of the campaign, the model addresses her obsession with 7 For All Mankind jeans in the accompanying commercial below. "I love them," she says as she seduces the viewer with her flawless natural beauty. "I love the way they fit. They feel so good."

Photographed by Sebastian Faena, the concept of the new ads is #7Obsessions—connecting the idea of an obsessive relationship between a man and a woman with a woman’s obsession with her jeans—but all we can focus on is how gorgeous Kerr is. The black and white ads are sultry, sophisticated, and cool. Miranda has never looked better!

Courtesy Photo

For more Miranda Kerr, watch her 7 For All Mankind campaign video below, and check out her best looks ever in our gallery.