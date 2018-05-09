Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel Welcome Their First Child Together!

Model Miranda Kerr is officially a mom of two!

The 35-year-old former Victoria’s Secret runway star has given birth to her first child with husband (and Snapchat founder) Evan Spiegel. The proud parents welcomed a baby boy named Hart on Monday, May 7, People confirms. Their son was reportedly named after Spiegel's grandfather.

“Words cannot explain how happy we are to welcome our beautiful son into our family. Miranda is doing well and Flynn is excited to be a big brother. Thank you for the kinds words and wishes during this very special time,” the new parents told People in a statement.

Kerr has a 7-year-old son, Flynn Bloom, from her first marriage to actor Orlando Bloom.

In November, Kerr’s rep confirmed the news of her pregnancy in a statement to People. “Miranda, Evan and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family,” the rep said.

It’s been quite the year for the family. Last May, Kerr and Spiegel exchanged vows in a very fabulous way. She walked down the aisle at their Brentwood, Calif. home in a long-sleeve Dior Haute Couture gown designed by the fashion house’s own Artistic Director, Maria Grazia Chiuri.

While pregnant, Kerr didn't shy away from showing off her maternity style. She made her baby bump debut at InStyle's very own Golden Globes after-party in January, where she arrived in a perfectly-fitted leopard-print dress.

As for whether we can expect to see her newborn and little Flynn on Snapchat, the company their dad founded, let’s just say that’s highly unlikely. "Oh, no, I don't think so," she said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in February. "What I love about Snap is you can send to your friends and family these little intimate moments that you're sharing. So my family in Australia—we Snap all day long. But publicly, it's a different thing. You want to keep some things private."

Congratulations to the growing family!