Miranda Kerr and Husband Evan Spiegel Are Expecting a Second Child Together

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel will soon be a family of five!

Nearly a year after welcoming their first child together, a son named Hart, it's confirmed that the couple is adding another baby to their brood. “Miranda, Evan, Flynn and Hart are looking forward to welcoming the newest member to their family,” a rep for the supermodel told People on Friday.

Image zoom The duo, who married last May, welcomed their first child together on May 7, a boy named Hart. The new addition is the first child for Spiegel and the second for Kerr, who shares a 7-year-old son with ex-husband Orlando Bloom. Jason Merritt/WireImage

Kerr also has a second son, 8-year-old Flynn, with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

After becoming a first-time dad, Evan spoke with E! News about the "life-transforming" experience. "It's impossible to describe," he told the outlet about fatherhood. "It's a life-transforming event."

Spiegel also shares a special bond with his stepson, Flynn, who he keeps in touch with via email when he's not at home. "Flynn is 7 and he's already on his iPod," he shared with E!. "We email. Very emoji heavy. It's good!"

In July 2016, Kerr and Spiegel got engaged after a year of dating and tied the knot during an intimate backyard wedding ten months later. “The ceremony was 20 minutes. Miranda and Evan had written vows that they shared. It was a very emotional ceremony. Miranda looked like a princess," a source shared with People at the time.

It looks like that was just the beginning of their fairytale. Congrats, Miranda and Evan!