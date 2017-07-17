Miranda Kerr’s Dior Wedding Dress Was Straight Out of a Fairytale

Miranda Kerr and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel tied the knot back in May at an intimate ceremony in their Brentwood, Calif., home, but it wasn’t until mid-July that we got the first look at Kerr’s dreamy Dior Haute Couture dress, custom designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri herself.

The model shared the first photos from inside her wedding day to Instagram on Monday morning, and she truly looks like an angel in the off-white satin gown with a full skirt, long sleeves, and delicate buttons down the back. The luxe material features floral appliqués, and Kerr added to the vibe with a large floral headpiece underneath her flowing veil.

“Thank you Maria Grazia Chiuri and @dior for creating my dream wedding dress,” she wrote on Instagram.

Thank you Maria Grazia Chiuri and @dior for creating my dream wedding dress ✨❤️🙏🏻😍 A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jul 16, 2017 at 10:45pm PDT

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel also shared two photos from her “magical day” with husband Spiegel, and the two couldn’t look more in love in the sweet snaps.

Such a magical day 😍❤️😍 A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jul 16, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT

✨❤️✨ A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jul 16, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT

We’re wishing these two newlyweds all the best.