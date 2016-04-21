Miranda Kerr's Son Made Her the Cutest Birthday Card

When it comes to gifts, the most thoughtful ones are often the best, something that Miranda Kerr knows to be true. The model celebrated her 33rd birthday on Wednesday, and today she took to Instagram to share a photo of the adorable hand-made card her son, Flynn, gave her.

The card says "Happy Birthday Mom! Love U" and is made with marker on what looks to be plain white paper. Kerr posted the photo along with a slew of emojis for a caption—clearly, no words are necessary to describe her gratitude for the gift.

😍🙏🏻🌻❤️☺️🌸 A photo posted by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Apr 20, 2016 at 10:00pm PDT

While this was likely Kerr's favorite gift, it was far from the only thing she got for her big day. The model also 'grammed pics of a gorgeous bouquet of flowers and a butterfly-adorned birthday cake. Talk about a happy birthday, indeed.

Thank you for all the warm wishes 🙏🏻 ❤️🎂 A photo posted by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Apr 20, 2016 at 10:04pm PDT