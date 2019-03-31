Miranda Kerr's Baby Bump Makes Its Red Carpet Debut in a Pastel Pink Cape Dress

A day after announcing that she and husband Evan Spiegel were expecting their second child together, supermodel Miranda Kerr debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at Brenners Park-Hotel in Baden-Baden, Germany.

For the occasion, Kerr wore a pastel pink cape dress by Alex Perry complete with pleated sleeves that cascaded all the way down to the floor. She accessorized with diamond drop earrings and her sparkling engagement ring, which was on full display as she cradled her growing belly.

Image zoom Gisela Schober/Getty Images

The soon-to-be mom of three emphasized her pregnancy glow with a swipe of rose-colored blush at her cheekbones, while a bright fuchsia lip played up her pink gown.

While we're not sure how far along Kerr is into her pregnancy, nor the baby's gender, her all-pink look could be a hint that she's expecting her first girl. The former Victoria Secret Angel is a mom to two boys: 8-year-old Flynn, with whom she shares with ex Orlando Bloom, and 10-month-old Hart — her first child with Spiegel.

When pregnant with Hart last year, Kerr's bump debut dress was quite a contrast from this time around. At InStyle's Golden Globes after-party in January, the star arrived in a fitted leopard print gown with a ruffled train, a keyhole cut-out, and halter neckline.

We're keeping our fingers crossed for a gender reveal any day now!