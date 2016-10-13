Minnie Driver Goes for the Bold in a Colorful '70s-Inspired Maxi Dress

Groovy baby.

Minnie Driver was spotted in an attention-grabbing ensemble while out and about in New York City today, and we're completely obsessed with the Oscar winner's bright Roksanda dress. The playful silk piece featured a bold multi-color print, oversized silhouette, and a gathered drop waist that perfectly complemented the pastel pink, marigold, and forest green pattern. The Good Will Hunting star counterbalanced the frock's volume by adding a black leather belt at the waist, and further accessorized with a pair of black ankle-strap Stuart Weitzman sandals and a matching quilted nylon tote bag. She styled her long brunette strands in loose waves and swiped a striking pink lip color onto her perfect pout.

The 46-year-old actress is currently promoting her new TV series Speechless, in which she plays the mother of a special needs child who has unique mobility and communication challenges.

Love her look? You can pick up her exact dress for a cool $2,830 at net-a-porter.com now.

Talk about the picture of street style perfection.