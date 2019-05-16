Minka Kelly Revealed She Had an Abortion When She Was Younger

As abortion bills begin crop up seemingly out of nowhere in the U.S. this week, many Hollywood celebrities are using their star power to speak out in protest.

Friday Night Lights actress Minka Kelly joined the fray on Thursday with an Instagram post revealing that she had an abortion when she was younger. In the caption of a photo of the lawmakers who voted to pass Alabama's restrictive bill, Kelly wrote, "When I was younger I had an abortion. It was the smartest decision I could’ve made, not only for myself & my boyfriend at the time, but also for this unborn fetus."

"For a baby to’ve been born to two people — too young and completely ill equipped — with no means or help from family, would have resulted in a child born into an unnecessary world of struggle," she continued. "Having a baby at that time would have only perpetuated the cycle of poverty, chaos and dysfunction I was born into."

On Wednesday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed into law a ban on abortions from the point of conception. The bill does not permit exceptions in the case of rape or incest — and only has an exception for if the life of the pregnant person is in danger.

"Forcing a child to be born to a mother who isn’t ready, isn’t financially stable, was raped, a victim of incest (!!), isn’t doing that theoretical child any favors," Kelly wrote in her Instagram post.

She went on to say that those who favor abortion bans don't support mothers or children once they're born.

"If you insist on forcing women to carry to term, why do you refuse to talk about comprehensive sex-ed, the maternal mortality rate, free daycare, paid maternity leave?" she wrote. "Our lives, traumas & family planning is for no one to decide but us. Certainly not a group of old white men."

Kelly concluded her post by tagging organizations like the National Network of Abortion Funds and the Yellowhammer Fund, which raise money to help those in need of abortion services.

"Lest we forget, outlawing abortion has never stopped women from attempting it," she said.