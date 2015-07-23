These 5 Miniskirt and Mini Bag Combos Are Too Adorable

Nothing looks fresher right now with a miniskirt than a mini bag—just big enough for the neccessities (think: phone, credit card, and lipstick). Get your street style game on with these five teeny-tiny pairings, below.

Shop the combo: M Missoni skirt, $445; net-a-porter.com. YSL Nano Sac De Jour bag, $1,990; ysl.com.

Shop the combo: H&M skirt, $70; hm.com. Mayle Romy Bag, $290; clubmonaco.com.

Shop the combo: Marissa Webb skirt, $598; intermix.com. Marc by Marc Jacobs bag, $198; shopbop.com.

Shop the combo: Pixie Market skirt, $58; pixiemarket.comasos. Loeffler Randall mini rider bag, $395; loefflerrandall.com.

Shop the combo: Joe Fresh skirt, $49; joefresh.com. Aldo crossbody, $64; asos.com

