This Mini SATC Reunion Happened in New York City

Let's be honest: There are few shows in this world that fashion fiends love more than Sex and The City. So you know we were surprised when a mini reunion of the hit HBO television show took place Thursday night in Next York City.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon were both in attendance at the opening night of Matthew Broderick's new play, Evening at the Talk House. As expected, the former flexed her style prowess—Carrie Bradshaw's got nothing on SJP's fashion sense!

Everything was coming up florals for the Divorce star and fashion designer in a bohemian-chic dress and vintage-inspired coat in the classic pattern. She made the look wintry chic by adding knit tights and anchored her ensemble with metallic Mary Janes.

Coincidentally, Nixon seemed to channel a bit of Miranda Hobbes's style. She accented an all-black getup with a cozy, fur-collared blue-tone coat.

Also there to support Broderick: None other than Mario Cantone, who played Charlotte's wedding planner and friend Anthony Marentino.

Meanwhile theater icon Broderick took a cue from his fashionable wife, mixing it up in a brown check sportscoat and blue and white plaid shirt. His striped tie provided the perfect pop of contrast.

This year Parker and Broderick will be celebrating 20 years of marriage. We're wishing them all the happiness in the world and hopefully a real SATC reunion comes to light on-screen in 2017.