Mindy Speaks! InStyle's June Cover Star Breaks Silence About Her Show's Future

When news broke last night that The Mindy Project was being cancelled on Fox, fans took to social media as they held up hopes that the show could get picked up for a fourth and fifth season by Hulu.

But what will become of Dr. Mindy Lahiri and her hilarious counterparts? InStyle Editorial Director Ariel Foxman communicated with Mindy today via text about all the excitement. "I love seeing #themindyproject trending!" said Kaling, adding "I can just say that I don't think it's over for these characters."

RELATED: Fans React in Wake of The Mindy Project Cancellation

We expect to hear more news on the future of The Mindy Project soon (after all, there are so many questions left unanswered!), but what we are excited to reveal today is our gorgeous June cover featuring the star, writer, boss, and comedian.

For her first-ever appearance as an InStyle cover girl, Kaling wore a navy Michael Kors dress with floral accents. We fell hard for the hilarious actress-author-producer (talk about a triple threat!) after she spilled candid details about her life, career, and occasional splurges. "After Season 1 of The Mindy Project, I bought myself a men’s Rolex," Kaling says, "just because it made me feel a little gangster." That she is. Bjarne Jonasson

Look for the June issue when it hits stands on May 17 to read an in-depth conversation with Mindy and Ariel, where they banter about her process on writing a weekly show for a network, how her character's dating life on the show is vastly different from her own, and how she really feels about her character's "effortful" style.

To read the full story, pick up the June issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download May 17.

RELATED: Mindy Kaling Finishes the 3rd Season of The Mindy Project on a High Note