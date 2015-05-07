The Mindy Project Has Been Canceled, and the Internet Isn’t Happy

This post originally appeared on PEOPLE. To read more articles like this, visit people.com.

It’s goodbye for The Mindy Project, and the show’s loyal fans are not taking the news well.

Mindy Kaling's rom-com sitcom will not be picked up for a fourth season at Fox, Entertainment Weekly reported on Wednesday. All hope is not lost for those rooting for the show’s pregnant protagonist, Dr. Mindy Lahiri, however. It’s possible that Hulu could pick up the show.

For now, fans are taking to Twitter to vent anger and sadness at the show’s uncertain fate. Here’s a sampling of they’re saying.

Turning to Mindy during this trying time. Your loss @FOXTV. Make it happen, hulu! #TheMindyProject pic.twitter.com/8Caz1ljMq1 — Kelsey Hunt (@kels2k) May 7, 2015

No one could pull of a brightly patterned vest over a long-sleeved shirt dress like Mindy Lahiri. No one. #HuluSaveMindy — gillian leigh sonin (@gilleigh) May 7, 2015

*whispers* Mindy no — Khalyeezy (@PJCalamity) May 7, 2015

In any case, I hope this means Hulu will retitle it UNBREAKABLE MINDY LAHIRI — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) May 7, 2015

how could they cancel mindy project?!?!?! if i don't get to see that half indian half italian baby i will actually explode — Bonita N. (@bonitadgaf) May 7, 2015

I wasn't gonna go out tonight, but Fox cancelled "The Mindy Project," so now I'm ordering drinks. Your move, Hulu. — Emily Maag (@emilymaag) May 7, 2015

FOX CANCELED THE MINDY PROJECT AND I AM IN A DIRE STATE pic.twitter.com/XqTIEhFMge — jasmine :-)) (@jasminexgeo) May 7, 2015

I need to know what Mindy and Danny will name their baby. — Liv (@oliviaatx) May 7, 2015

First Derek dies. Then Mindy is cancelled. The apocalypse is coming. I hate life💔 — Sydney Friedman (@Sydleaf) May 7, 2015

My reaction to hearing Fox cancelled @mindykaling's Mindy Project "But I frickin' love that show!" TGFH (Thank goodness for Hulu)! — Cara (@stonca01) May 7, 2015

TODAY WAS THE WORST DAY MINDY PROJECT WAS CANCELLED ZAYN YELLED AT LOUIS AND I HATE FINALS — gabrielle (@gabbishaw) May 7, 2015

