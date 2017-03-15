Mindy Kaling’s Dream Celebrity Boyfriend Will Surprise You

According to Ellen DeGeneres, Mindy Kaling is “very single,” which was the perfect reason for the talk show host to help Kaling find a date. The Mindy Project star played a game of “Who’d You Rather?” on Wednesday’s show, and the man that she ends up with might be a surprise.

The actress starts off strong with Bradley Cooper, sticking with him through a couple of rounds. “Look at those eyes,” she joked. “I think you can’t go wrong with Bradley Cooper in any kind of way, to quote Ellen.”

But when Michael B. Jordan came into the mix, she switched over to take advantage of his “fountain of youth,” and stuck with the actor over Brad Pitt. “I’ve got to say, he has more baggage than Michael B. Jordan,” she joked. “The ex is really pretty, you know. Angelina dropping off the kids, how am I going to compete with that? She drops them off in sweats. I’m in an Oscar gown. We can’t compete.”

But there was one man who convinced her to drop Jordan: Dev Patel. “I mean … Did you see him this year at the Oscars? I’m sorry, bye Michael B. Jordan. Hello Dev Patel.”

Watch the hilarious video above to see Kaling’s journey to her dream guy.