Mindy Kaling’s Maternity Style Involves Valentino LBDs

Mindy Kaling’s maternity style game just keeps on getting better and better. The Mindy Project star, who confirmed her pregnancy last month, was spotted out in Los Feliz, Calif., in the cutest little black dress.

A lot of the maternity looks we’ve seen on Kaling thus far have been costumes for her Hulu show, but on Sunday when she stepped out for a stop at Twenty40, the look was Mindy’s own. The star looked radiant in a Red Valentino LBD that perfectly hugged her growing bump. The dress came with ruffled, star-embellished short sleeves, and Kaling accessorized with oversize sunnies and gold drop earrings.

Miguel Aguilar/JS, PacificCoastNews

Last month, the 38-year-old said she was “really excited” to be a mom during an interview for Sunday Today that airs in its entirety on Sept. 10. “It’s so unknown to me,” she added in the preview. “I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I’m like, ‘Okay, it’s out of my hands,’ which is kind of a fun feeling.”

The Mindy Project star lost her mother to pancreatic cancer in 2012, but she’s looking to her for inspiration on what kind of mom she’d like to become. “My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did,” she said.

“My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that,” Kaling continued. “And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I’d be so happy.”