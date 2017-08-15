Mindy Kaling Finally Addresses Her Pregnancy, Says She’s “Really Excited” About Motherhood

Mindy Kaling’s latest project? Motherhood!

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old actress, writer, comedian, and former InStyle cover star officially confirmed that she’s expecting in a preview clip for Sunday Today with Willie Geist. So how’s she holding up?

“Really excited! Yeah. It’s so unknown to me. I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I’m like, ‘OK, it’s out of my hands,’ which is kind of a fun feeling,” she told Geist.

As for what kind of mother she’ll be, Kaling doesn’t appear to be too stressed about it. “Well, as you know, it’s so easy to criticize parenting until you’re a parent. So one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I’ll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child,” she hilariously added.

She also discussed the strong relationship she had with her own mother, and how she's hoping for a similar one with her child.

“My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did,” she said. “My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I’d be so happy."

Honestly, it sounds like Kaling is gearing up to be nothing short of an exceptional mom.

Catch the full clip above and tune into Sunday Today on Sept. 10 at 8 a.m. ET for the full interview.