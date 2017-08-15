Mindy Kaling Finally Addresses Her Pregnancy, Says She’s “Really Excited” About Motherhood

Jonathan Borge
Aug 15, 2017 @ 10:45 am

Mindy Kaling’s latest project? Motherhood!

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old actress, writer, comedian, and former InStyle cover star officially confirmed that she’s expecting in a preview clip for Sunday Today with Willie Geist. So how’s she holding up?

“Really excited! Yeah. It’s so unknown to me. I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I’m like, ‘OK, it’s out of my hands,’ which is kind of a fun feeling,” she told Geist.

As for what kind of mother she’ll be, Kaling doesn’t appear to be too stressed about it. “Well, as you know, it’s so easy to criticize parenting until you’re a parent. So one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I’ll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child,” she hilariously added.

She also discussed the strong relationship she had with her own mother, and how she's hoping for a similar one with her child.

“My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did,” she said. “My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I’d be so happy."

RELATED: Mindy Kaling Takes Her Baby Bump to Work in a Colorful Floral Dress

Honestly, it sounds like Kaling is gearing up to be nothing short of an exceptional mom.

Catch the full clip above and tune into Sunday Today on Sept. 10 at 8 a.m. ET for the full interview.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] The shoot was amazing today. I got wear eight or nine of my favorite outfits ever. Kate [UNKNOWN] did an incredible job and my favorite piece was a [UNKNOWN]. Black, white, and red jacket that was kinda overset with big pockets. So you could kind of like disappear in it or you could like shoplift with it because you could hide a lot underneath it. The pair of shoes that I wear the most often are a pair of moccasins. I think they're like Steve Martin. I just wear them everyday at work. For Father's Day, I bought my father a Rolex. So that's probably the biggest fashion splurge recently that I loved and I love whenever I see him wearing it. [MUSIC] My routine for washing my face has improved a great deal over the past 10 years. I used to just go to sleep with all my makeup on and then wake up in the middle of the night and just go to the bathroom and splash hot water on my face. I don't do that anymore cuz I'm 35 now. Now I. I wash my face, use the wash cloth. Take all the makeup of, and then do like a five step serum, toner, like, age reversing beautifier stuff. And then I go to sleep with this really greasy face. I would not board a plane without. My laptop, because I like to write on planes, like the only uninterrupted time where I can't really procrastinate or do anything but write. Arnica, which makes it so my feet don't swell into like giant bread loaves when I get off the plane. And lastly, like some kind of a trashy tabloid magazine. What I wish was in my bag, was like a notepad for writing poetry. Jewelery, my wallet, and my phone, which is like clean as face grease. But really just like a bunch of unopened, or like open tampons and like old chocolate bars and like, like weirdo vitamins that I don't actually use. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!