Mindy Kaling’s Sparkly LBD Is Her Most Glam Maternity Look Yet

Since announcing she was pregnant with her first child, Mindy Kaling has been serving up a series of fierce maternity looks, from statement sleeves to Valentino LBDs, but Tuesday night’s look might just be her most glam one yet.

For The Mindy Project's final premiere party, the mom-to-be sparkled in a glittery caped little black dress that accentuated her changing figure and gave us Superwoman vibes in the process, which is fitting for this actress, producer, and soon-to-be mom. Kaling accessorized with metallic pumps, drop earrings, and matching silver jewelry. She polished off the maternity look with a crimson lip and soft waves.

"'A little less conversation a little more action' is how I would describe my look for the final [The Mindy Project] premiere party," she wrote on Instagram.

While Kaling has not confirmed the identity of the baby's father, we now know the sex of her first child: The actress is having a girl! Sources confirmed to People this weekend that Kaling has a baby girl on the way.

“It’s so unknown to me,” she told Sunday Today of her pregnancy. “I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I’m like, ‘Okay, it’s out of my hands,’ which is kind of a fun feeling.”

We’re wishing all the best for this glam mom-to-be.