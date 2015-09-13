All the Exclusive Details on Mindy Kaling's Gorgeous Dress at the Creative Arts Emmys 

Season 4 of Mindy Kaling's The Mindy Project doesn't air on Hulu until Sept. 15, but you don’t have to wait until your DVR properly loads that night to catch a glimpse of the funny lady’s latest head-turning look. For the Creative Arts Emmy Awards Show tonight at the Microsoft Theatre in L.A., the multi-talented beauty exclusively revealed to InStyle that she’s wearing a glamorous one-shouldered design by Salvador Perez, the Emmy-nominated costume designer in charge of her hit show’s spot-on wardrobe. We’re accustomed to seeing the leading actress kill it on the red carpet, but this look is by far a standout.

Of course, Kaling relied on her hair and makeup team for a stunning beauty look (above) and opted for an elegant side-swept ‘do with a plum-toned lip and dangling silver chandelier earrings, but it’s the dress we’re particularly obsessed with. For one, its red color reflects a devil-may-care confidence matched by an off-the-shoulder cape that only a woman with plenty of bravado can pull off. “We used over 2,000 hand-sewn [Swarovski] crystals,” Perez told us about his one-of-a-kind design (below).

The dynamic duo share a close relationship, which explains why Kaling is gleaming exceptionally bright in this ensemble. “It’s so fun being able to dress people with so much diversity from their socioeconomic backgrounds to their body types,” Perez said about providing the wardrobe for the show back in June.

Kaling also emphasized the importance of personalized style: “Fit is everything. And I thought that having a tailor was a luxury for kings or something, but that’s not the case. And you should always get everything tailored. Tailoring is something that can completely transform an outfit.” We'll take this as a case in point. Bravo, Mindy!

Tune into the Creative Arts Emmys Saturday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on FXX.

