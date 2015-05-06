Mindy Kaling Reveals the Cover of Her New Book Why Not Me?

Add this to our list of things we can't wait to read! Mindy Kaling unveiled the cover of her highly anticipated second book on Twitter and Instagram yesterday, and it has us itching to check it out when it hits shelves this fall. Titled Why Not Me?, the cover features The Mindy Project star wearing a flirty white dress and peeking out of a light blue door (pictured below).

RELATED: Lena Dunham and Mindy Kaling Explain Shock Humor At the Sundance Film Festival

The new tome is a followup to Kaling's 2012 bestseller Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns), and is made up of a collection of hilarious, insightful, and deeply personal essays.

Why Not Me? hits shelves on Sept. 29, but you can pre-order it on amazon.com now.

RELATED: Mindy Kaling Finishes the Third Season of The Mindy Project on a Fashion High Note