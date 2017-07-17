Mindy Kaling Is Pregnant with Her First Child

Big news today: Mindy Kaling reportedly has a major project in the works—she’s having a baby!
According to E! News, which cites multiple unnamed sources, the 38-year-old funny lady is pregnant with her first child. The news was later confirmed by People.
Despite the star’s many upcoming endeavors (namely the final season of The Mindy Project on Hulu and A Wrinkle in Time with Oprah and Reese Witherspoon), production conflicts are not an issue, a source tells E!
Back in 2015, Kaling opened up to InStyle about her feelings towards becoming a parent and how her mother's passing in 2012 influenced them.
"I don't have a particular urge to get married, but I do know with certainty that I want to have kids, because my relationship with her was so special," she spoke of her late mom in the June 2015 cover story. "She was so proud of [my success]. She kept clippings of everything. I know she bored her patients with stories about me going to the Golden Globes, showing them photos of the dresses I was picking between."
Sound like a super sweet legacy to pass along to the next generation. Congrats, Mindy—the world could certainly use another dose of Kaling!