Oprah's Response When Mindy Kaling Told Her She's 5 Months Pregnant Is All of Us

If you were surprised to hear that Mindy Kaling is pregnant, Oprah is with you. Kaling didn't tell the 63-year-old mogul that she was expecting until they were standing in a press line together to promote their upcoming movie together, A Wrinkle in Time, at Disney’s D23 expo earlier this month.

"That’s when she told me. My mouth dropped," Winfrey tells People. ""What did you just say?' she said, ‘Oh, Oprah, I don’t think you know. I’m 5 months pregnant.’ And I said, ‘WHAAAAT?!’" That was our reaction too, Oprah.

"That was it, and we just kept smiling. And then I said to [Reese Witherspoon], ‘Did you know?’ and she said, 'I just found out, too.’ And then I said to [Wrinkle director Ava DuVernay], ‘Did you know?’ And she said, ‘I just found out.'" Oprah clarified that "none" of the cast was in the loop before that exact moment. Way to keep a secret, Mindy!

However, her surprise didn't diminish how happy she is for Kaling. “I’m excited for her," she added.

Since Kaling confirmed that she is pregnant with her first child earlier this month, the actress and showrunner, has been busy at work filming the final season of The Mindy Project. Yesterday, she stepped out for the first time since the announcement, debuting her baby bump at the Television Critics Association conference.