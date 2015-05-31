Mindy Kaling Gets a Bob! Hear Why She Was Ready for Shorter Hair

Mindy Kaling has officially joined the bob squad! Just in time for warmer days ahead, the actress—and our very own June cover girl—debuted a brand new chin-length ‘do over the weekend in New York City.

So, what prompted the star of The Mindy Project to switch up her look? “I think it coincided with summer,” Kaling told InStyle at Saturday’s Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in New Jersey. But while her shorter locks are certainly weather-appropriate, the ultimate decision to hit the salon was spontaneous. “I was in New York, and I just wanted to chop it off!” she revealed.

We think Mindy Lahiri would approve.

