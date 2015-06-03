Mindy Kaling Reveals Why She's “Creatively Inspired” by The Mindy Project’s Move to Hulu

It’s only been a few weeks since we found out that The Mindy Project is heading to Hulu, but the buzz is already starting to build for the show’s big move.

We caught up with the creator and star, Mindy Kaling, at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday, and our June cover girl revealed that she’s pumped for the show to have a new home. “I always feel like change is really good,” Kaling told InStyle. “We’re doing 26 episodes on Hulu, and switching over from Fox has kind of made me feel creatively inspired. It’s like, what else can we do?”

With a fresh sense of direction for Season 4, Kaling is ready to keep fans guessing as to what’s to come next—and her character, Mindy Lahiri, will also be kept on her toes. “We’ve always been best when the character is caught off guard,” Kaling said. “She’s seven months pregnant, so there’s some limitations to how wild she can be—but I think we have some really great, scary-cool ideas coming up.”

As for the show's fashion future, Kaling and costume designer Sal Perez haven’t decided exactly what the move to Hulu will mean for the featured style. “I don’t think that our wardrobe budget has changed at all,” Kaling said. “I think Sal and I are going to have a big talk about any ideas in general, and the direction of what the show looks like on Hulu.”

While plenty is still up in the air, there’s one thing that you can expect: Kaling and co. will continue to push the envelope with the series. “We always do,” she said. “And we’ll definitely keep doing that.” Stay tuned!

