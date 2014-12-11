Mindy Kaling Gets Festive on This Week's Holiday Episode of The Mindy Project

It was a very Mindy Christmas on this week’s The Mindy Project! Not only did Schulman and Associates host their annual holiday party, but we got to see Dr. Mindy Lahiri in a variety of festive ensembles.

Never one to shy away from bold hues and fun patterns, the holiday episode allowed for Mindy to embrace the cheerful seasonal colors. However, Costume Designer Salvador Perez made sure to keep her look classic not kitschy.

Case in point: The black-and-white plaid Karen Millen dress he paired with one of his custom-made coats (below). “We added the touches of red to make it seem more Christmas-y,” Perez explains.

The Christmas theme got a little more literal as the episode progressed when Perez dressed Mindy in a red Tapestry skirt, a Theory shirt, and a red vest (below). But it was the black belt that pulled it all together. “The little black bow on the belt made her look like she was gift!”

The true standout outfit of the episode was saved for the Christmas party scene (above)--a deep green dress. “We had done red dressed twice before so we couldn’t do a red dress again,” Perez explains. Wanting to add some sparkle, Perez commissioned for the dress to be beaded by hand. “I didn’t want embellishment,” he explains. “I wanted it to be like she had wings behind her like an angel.”

We’ll be chatting with Perez every week about our favorite looks from The Mindy Project, so be sure to check back in next week!