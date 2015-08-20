Guess Which Award-Winning, Skin-Perfecting Foundation Mindy Kaling Is Obsessed With

Being on a TV show has its perks—fame, fortune, and some pretty outstanding makeup. One actress who seems to be enjoying her time in the makeup chair is Mindy Kaling, all thanks to one seriously amazing product: Giorgio Armani’s Maestro Fusion Foundation ($64; sephora.com).

The funny lady, who’s currently filming Season 4 of The Mindy Project, took to Instagram to share her obsession with the award-winning fluid:

My makeup artist @cindy_j_williams took these on our monitor at #themindyproject. This year she's using this Giorgio Armani foundation I'm obsessed with, Maestro in 9. A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Aug 20, 2015 at 9:56am PDT

Though Kaling, who credits makeup artist Cindy Williams for introducing her to the product, has just professed her love for the lightweight formula, we’ve been singing its praises for quite some time. The pro favorite has nabbed the Best Liquid Foundation category in our Best Beauty Buys roundup and it’s the first thing we turn to when we want to achieve a low-key, “no makeup” look. While available in shades to suit every skin tone out there, Kaling reaches for No. 9 to complement her deep, rich complexion. From what we can tell, the star's skin is looking as flawless as ever.

